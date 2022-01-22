Ulster DA, Do These 5 Things to Avoid Scams by Chimney Sweeps

There are many mysteries that homeowners need to solve as they go about their 'day-to-day" around their house. One of the biggest mysteries that can cause homeowners some serious issues, is the chimney.

Since chimney maintenance and repair can cause so many issues (headaches) and so much stress to homeowners and landlords, here are a few things that the Ulster County District Attorney says you should know so you don't fall victim to another scam, The Chimney Sweep Scam.

What is the first thing to know when hiring someone to look at your chimney?

The first thing to know is that there really isn't any regulation or licensing requirement for chimney sweeps in New York State. When hiring someone one, ask for recommendations from people who you know has hired professionals to check out their chimney.

Not sure where to start when hiring a professional?

There is an organization, the Chimney Safety Institute of America, which can be a great resource for what annual maintenance you need to do to your chimney, plus help provide leads as to whom you can hire to help you.

Should I hire someone who goes door-to-door offering their services?

Under zero circumstances should you hire anyone who just is going 'door-to-door.' You need to know that the person who is inspecting, cleaning and possibly repairing your chimney actually knows what they are doing.

This chimney sweep is offering to the chimney for a really great price, shouldn't I just go with it?

Again, you get what you pay for. Granted, you might also be super cautious of someone who is quoting you a super huge price as well. The lowest person, or the highest priced person, need to both be vetted.

Think that you have been scammed by your chimney sweep?

You are not alone. Don't feel shame, help protect others. Call the Ulster County DA's office if you live in Ulster County, the Consumer Affairs department can be reached at 845-340-3260 or your local District Attorney's office.

