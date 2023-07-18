Hudson Valley businesses have been changing and expanding in our area. A Hudson Valley cat cafe has expanded into Ulster County, NY and is helping adoptable cats find loving, fur-ever homes.

The Hudson Valley repair café trend has been increasing in our area with residents to assist with fixing and repairing things at a no or low cost price. In time for summer, a National Historic Site has been bringing live music to the Hudson Valley to enjoy.

Recently, a popular Ulster County, NY business made an announcement on social media about their schedule.

An Ulster County, NY Café Announces New Business Hours



Social media allows us to stay connected with our friends, family and those who we connect with in the community. Business owners can easily share information about their menu, upcoming events and changes.

In Ulster County, NY a cafe made an announcement about their new business hours.

Half Moon Rondout Cafe Coffee And Donuts In Kingston, NY Changed Business Hours



The Half Moon Rondout Cafe Coffee and Donuts located in Kingston, NY shared their new business hours on social media platforms.

"Since opening November 9th 2020 @jtpinna and I have kept or doors open nearly every day." "It’s been the most exhausting and rewarding decision for our business. It’s also been the only way for us to best understand how to serve our community and neighborhood." "With the expansion of wholesale and breakfast sandwiches we have decided it’s finally time for us, our family and our amazing team to have one permanent day a week off. Starting this week we will be closed on Tuesday. Everything else is staying exactly the same 7am-3:30 Wednesday through Monday. We would love to take this opportunity to say thank you for supporting us as we continue to grow our special little shop. " "We would not be able to sustain closing one day with out your continued support and love for what we do. Also very importantly- Please check out some of our favorite coffee friends & neighbors if your looking for a great cup of coffee or treat in our absence."

Customers of Half Moon Rondout Cafe shared their response to the announcement.

"Self care is important. Good decision." "It's about time!! Enjoy your day off to recharge"

What Can Guests Receive When Visiting Half Moon Rondout Café Coffee And Donuts?



Guests who visit this popular cafe can enjoy cannoli donuts, chocolate babka, and crumb cakes. Pictures of their donut ice cream sandwich and lemonades are on their social media pages as a reminder that we can also cool off at their hotspot with locally made goodies.

Have you ever been to this popular, fan favorite cafe before? Where is your favorite cafe in the Hudson Valley? Share with us below.

Half Moon Rondout Café Coffee And Donuts

36 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401

