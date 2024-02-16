Two More Suspects Arrested in Poughkeepsie by Drug Task Force

You can call it just another day on the job for members of the Dutchess County Drug Task Force. Just recently it was announced that the Task Force was successful in making two more arrests of suspects who have been charged with crimes tied to the alleged illegal possession narcotics and in this case an illegal weapon as well.

Drug Task Force 2-For-1 in Poughkeepsie

The latest press release from the Dutchess County Government as well the Dutchess County Drug Task Force, the details not only of the investigation but of how events played out earlier this week on February 15, 2024.

The Drug Task Force's latest investigation lead to both the town and city of Poughkeepsie, where investigators were looking into the sale of illegal cocaine in the area. According to the press release, the suspect, identified as 51-year old, James E. Morris, had unknowingly sold cocaine to a Drug Task Force member on multiple occasions.

These alleged multiple sales are what lead investigators to arresting Mr. Morris in the City of Poughkeepsie on the 15th. At the time of his arrest Mr. Morris was not alone and his companion would also find herself in hot water.

The companion of Mr. Morris was identified as 43-year old, Jonette Drake. During the time Mr. Morris was being arrested, investigators discovered that Mrs. Drake was in possession of an illegal, unregistered and illegal handgun.

Official Charges for the Accused

Following the arrests both Mr. Morris and Mrs. Drake were arraigned. Mr. Morris was arraigned in the Town of Poughkeepsie Court, while Mrs. Drake was arraigned in the City of Poughkeepsie Court.

Officially, Mr. Morris was charged with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, while Mrs. Drake was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. The drug charge is classified as a class B felony while the gun charge is considered a class C felony.

If found guilty of the charges, Mr. Morris could face the potential of 25 years behind bars. This is charge that can vary depending on whether or not the individual facing the charge possesses a prior criminal history. The case for Mrs. Drake is different.

The charge of Criminal Possession of a Weapon is classified as a "violent Crime" which in the New York Penal Law book means that jail time is essentially a guarantee if found guilty. At the minimum, one who is found guilty can serve up to 3 1/2 (3.5) years in prison, with a maximum penalty of 15 years. Both suspects could also face the potential of fines.

Following their respective arraignments, both Mr. Morris and Mrs. Drake were remanded to jail. Mr. Morris was remanded without bail, while Mrs. Drake was remamnded with a bail set at $20,000, bond set at $40,000 and a partial bond set at $80,000.

