Two People Rescued After Falling Into Tank Full of Chocolate

In what's going to sound like something straight from the mind of Willie Wonka, two workers had to be rescued after getting trapped in a tank full of chocolate Thursday. The incident happened just several hours outside of the Hudson Valley. Officials say it is not certain how both the employees somehow managed to fall into the tank. However a communications supervisor with the 911 dispatch told officials that the rescue was much tougher than you may have initially thought.

What happened?

So Shines A Good Deed In A Weary World

WGAL says that crews were called to the M&M Mars plant in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania Thursday afternoon. Two employees at the plant had fallen into the tank and were unable to climb themselves out. A supervisor for the Lancaster County 911 dispatch told CNN that the rescue involved cutting a hole through the side of the chocolate tank and pulling them out that way. He said that firefighters had eliminated the idea of somehow going down or diving into the tank to make the rescue.

Both workers were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

New York Man Falls in Paper Mill

What at first almost sounds like something from an episode of The Office, could have actually turned into a tragic story if not for the quick thinking of emergency crews. Over five thousand Americans died in 2019 due to accidents at the workplace, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Luckily, one New York state man did not become another statistic in this November 2021 story.

WGRZ says it all went down one night in November when a 40-year-old employee at the Cascade Plant somehow got trapped in a roller that feeds paper. WGRZ says that police and firefighters were called to the scene and were able to free the trapped man. Officials say he was taken to a nearby hospital where he is in critical but stable condition. There aren't too many other details about the accident, such as how he got stuck in there in the first place.