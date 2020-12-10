A ‘True Blood’ Reboot In The Works At HBO

HBO is working on a reboot of vampire drama True Blood, as reported by TVLine. Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is set to executive produce as well as co-write the pilot episode with Jami O'Brien. Most recently, O'Brien worked on the AMC thriller NOS4A2.

The series will also see original show creator Alan Ball returning as executive producer. Ball also served as showrunner for five of the seven seasons of the original show. True Blood first aired in 2008, with a plot based off Charlaine Harris’ Southern Vampire Mysteries novels. The bloody, stylish series was a huge success for HBO, with viewership ratings rivaling that of The Sopranos. True Blood won an Emmy in 2009 for Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series.

The original show takes place in the fictional town of Bon Temps, Louisiana, where telepathic waitress Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin) lives. When a synthetic blood product called “Tru Blood” allows vampires to survive without human blood, they reveal their existence to the rest of the world. Sookie finds herself falling in love with a 173-year-old vampire named Bill Compton (Stephen Moyer), with whom she must navigate a whole new kind of relationship. Other regular cast members include Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, Rutina Wesley, Chris Bauer, and Alexander Skarsgård.

Aguirre-Sacasa officially has his plate full with Warner Bros. television reboots. In September, it was announced that the writer-producer would helm a reboot of Pretty Little Liars for HBO Max. The project is billed as a “horror-tinged, coming-of-age” series, featuring a new location and a fresh set of characters.