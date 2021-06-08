Be careful on the roads. Not everyone you encounter may be traveling in the relative safety of a motorized vehicle. Police are saying that a truck crashed into an Amish buggy Sunday afternoon, killing one and injuring two others. Syracuse.com says the accident happened on Route 41 in Richland, NY, when a pickup truck hit the back of the buggy traveling southbound. A New York State trooper says that the narrow section of road, and the shadows cast upon the pavement by a layer of trees may have made it hard for the motorist to see the buggy before it was too late.

Police say a 22-year-woman was killed, and two other occupants were hurt after being thrown from the buggy. Trooper Jack Keller says that drugs, alcohol, nor speed were factors in the crash. Keller also said that another vehicle was traveling in the opposite direction, so the driver of the pickup wasn't able to get into the other lane.

Troopers say that no charges are expected to be filed.

While the thought of accidents involving Amish buggies may seem strange, it happens more than you may think, especially when you travel upstate. In February, a 23 year-old Antwerp man was killed after a vehicle struck the buggy he was riding in. The deceased man belonged to one of the largest and most conservative subgroups of Old Order Amish in the nation, according to reports. There are many Amish settlements scattered across New York, Pennsylvania, and parts of the Midwest. According to the numbers put together by the Amish Study, New York has over 21 thousand Amish people living in the state, as of 2020. New York ranks fourth in the nation for Amish citizens.

However, last year, it was the driver of a horse-drawn carriage that caused a wreck, according to officials. The Daily News says the crash happened near the New York-Pennsylvania border, when the 18 year-old Amish driver lost control, causing the carriage's occupants to be thrown on to the street. Chautauqua Today reports that the entire buggy ended tipping over, causing injuries to the horse. Police say the young man behind the horse was going too fast, and failed to stop at a stop sign.