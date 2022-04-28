‘Tropical Tiki Bar, Restaurant’ Coming To ‘Heart’ Of Hudson Valley Waterfront

Cheers! Leaders from New York and the Hudson Valley are teaming up to open up a waterfront bar with a "laidback, mid-century modern vibe that evokes a bygone era."

On Wednesday, the owners of Liberty Street Bistro shared some exciting news for the Hudson Valley. Especially people who love to spend their summers at the Newburgh Waterfront.

'Tropical Tiki Bar, Restaurant' Coming To 'Heart' Of Newburgh, New York Waterfront

"The folks behind Liberty Street Bistro, Newburgh Flour Shop, Colorcube, and Society of Lash are coming together to bring an entirely new concept to the Newburgh Waterfront this summer: The Jet Set, a tropical tiki bar, lounge, and restaurant," Liberty Street Bistro wrote on Facebook.

The Jet Set will be located at 50 Front Street in Newburgh at the site of the former Blue Martini, 50 Front Street and other businesses.

"The Jet Set will be a unique space for both classic and contemporary tropical cocktails and food, with a laidback, mid-century modern vibe that evokes a bygone era," Liberty Street Bistro adds.

An opening date hasn't been announced but owners plan to open by "early Summer 2022."

"We’ll be sipping Mai Tais all summer at 50 Front Street, right in the heart of the Newburgh Waterfront," The Jet Set wrote on its Facebook page. "A tropical tiki bar and restaurant coming to the heart of the Newburgh Waterfront."

Jessica Gonzalez, the operating partner and alum of famed cocktail bars Nomad and Death & Co. in New York City, will "spearhead" The Jet Set's cocktail program. Chef Maggie Lloyd, operating partner and Chef de Cuisine of Liberty Street Bistro, will be the "brainchild" of the food at The Jet Set.

"As a group of Newburgh business owners and residents, we are excited to share this with you all first and can’t wait to see you at 50 Front Street this summer," Operating Partners of The Jet Set, Alex Kelly, Michael Kelly, Pat Nunnari, Stephanie Nunnari, Maggie Lloyd and Jessica Gonzalez, wrote on Facebook.

Newburgh, New York Waterfront Revitalized

As a Newburgh resident, I'm very excited about the opening of this new waterfront bar. In my 20s, on any given night, you could dine and/or drink at many waterfront businesses, including Front Street, Torches, Gully's, Blue Martini, Havana, and more, with Pineapple Larry's (iykyk) within walking distance (for some LOL) from the waterfront.

This summer it appears like the Newburgh Waterfront is going to be thriving again!

