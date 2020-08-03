A tropical storm is making its way to the Hudson Valley and is expected to bring with it dangerous winds, rain and flooding.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Watch for Orange, Putnam and Rockland counties with Westchester County in a Tropical Storm Warning.

According to the National Weather Service, Tropical Storm Isaias will continue to move to the north Monday morning, turning north-northeast Monday afternoon along the southeast coast and is expected to reach New York Tuesday afternoon or evening.

The main threats with this storm include heavy rainfall, strong winds, flooding, along with high surf and dangerous rip currents, officials say.

The National Weather Service says to prepare for strong tropical-storm-force winds with sustained winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour and gusts from 50 to 73 miles per hour. Move to a safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous, officials say.

Potential Impacts:

Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports and sheds.

A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures.

Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored.

Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles.

Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow-rooted.

Several fences and roadway signs may blow over.

Some roads could become impassable from large debris

A few bridges, causeways, and access routes may become impassable.

Scattered power and communications outages

Heavy rain is expected with a widespread 2 to 4 inches, with localized amounts up to 6 inches possible. The heaviest rain is most likely to occur across New York City, Northeast New Jersey and the Hudson Valley, officials say.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Dutchess and Ulster counties from Tuesday morning until 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

A total of 2 to 4 inches of rainfall will be possible with isolated amounts up to 6 inches. Hourly rainfall rates may exceed an inch in an hour late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Hudson Valley Weather says heavy rainfall will hit the region prior to the incoming tropical system which could lead to flooding. Wind gusts of 20 to 50 miles per hour are forecast.