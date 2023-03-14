Travel Ban: State Of Emergency Issued For Half Of New York, What Counties?

Over half of New York State is under a State of Emergency including most of the Hudson Valley. Travel bans are in place. What does this mean for your hometown?

On Monday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a state of emergency for more than three dozen counties in New York.

State Of Emergency For Capital Region, Central New York, Mid-Hudson, Mohawk Valley and North Country Regions

Governor Kathy Hochul today deployed additional assets and personnel to several regions expected to be impacted by a significant snowstorm beginning Monday night and continuing through Wednesday.

"Widespread areas of the Capital Region, Central New York, Mid-Hudson, Mohawk Valley and North Country Regions could see up two feet of snow during this time period. Higher elevations in the Capital and Mid-Hudson regions, where the most accumulations of snow are expected, could receive up to three feet of snow by Wednesday morning. The Western New York and Finger Lakes regions may see up to 8 inches or more of snow by Wednesday," Hochul's office stated in a press release.

The State Of Emergency was issued so Hochul can deploy more assets and people to the areas hit hardest with the storm.

State Of Emergency For Albany, Broome, Cayuga, Chenango, Columbia, Cortland, Delaware, Dutchess, Essex, Fulton, Greene, Hamilton, Herkimer, Lewis, Madison, Montgomery, Oneida, Onondaga, Ontario, Orange, Oswego, Otsego, Putnam, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Schuyler, Seneca, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins, Ulster, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Yates counties

The State Of Emergency started at 8 p.m. on Monday. It includes Albany, Broome, Cayuga, Chenango, Columbia, Cortland, Delaware, Dutchess, Essex, Fulton, Greene, Hamilton, Herkimer, Lewis, Madison, Montgomery, Oneida, Onondaga, Ontario, Orange, Oswego, Otsego, Putnam, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Schuyler, Seneca, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins, Ulster, Warren, Washington, Wayne, and Yates counties.

"New Yorkers should prepare now for a multi-day event that will bring up to three feet of snow in certain parts of the Capital Region and Mid-Hudson region," Hochul said. "State agencies spent the weekend preparing emergency response assets, my team is in constant contact with local officials, and we have activated the National Guard to assist with emergency response. This storm will create hazardous road conditions through Wednesday morning, and I encourage New Yorkers in impacted regions to stay home and avoid any unnecessary travel to allow plow crews to do their job."

Some Vechiles Banned On I-87, I-84, I-88, I-81, Route 17 In New York

The New York State Thruway has banned all tandem and empty tractor-trailers from I-87 exit 17 (Newburgh - Scranton - I-84) to I-90 exit 36 (Watertown - Binghamton- I-81) and the length of the Berkshire Spur (I-87 exit 21B to the Massachusetts border).

New York State Police and NYSDOT also issued the following commercial vehicle restrictions:

I-84: Full length. No tandem or empty tractor trailers

I-88: Full Length. No tandem or empty tractor trailers

I-87 (Northway): Albany To Plattsburgh: No tandem or empty tractor trailers

I-90: I-87 to Berkshire Spur: No tandem or empty tractor trailers

I-81: PA Line to Syracuse: "Trucks Use Right Lane" advisory

Route 17: Middletown to Binghamton: "Trucks Use Right Lane" advisory

A last-minute forecast change means many parts of the Hudson Valley are going to see more snow than originally expected.

