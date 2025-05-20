Dear Hudson Valley Drivers, Stop Using Roundabouts The Wrong Way

Since the addition of traffic circles in the Hudson Valley, I've only seen a handful of drivers use them properly. It's time everyone learns how to drive in one.

I know it's been a while since most of us have taken driving lessons. And way back then, there were practically no roundabouts to practice on, so most of us never learned how to properly navigate one. But now that the Hudson Valley is full of these traffic circles, it's time for everyone to get on the same page and follow the traffic laws to make them work the way they were intended.

You're Likely Breaking The Law Every Time You Use a Roundabout

I can pretty much guarantee that if you're reading this and you've used a traffic circle, you've broken the law. How do I know that? Because no one follows the one traffic law that makes the roundabout function at its best.

If you're driving in the circle and want to exit, the law states that you must first put on your blinker. Yes, the roundabout is technically its own road. When you want to turn, you need to signal the driver behind you and, more importantly, the ones waiting to enter the circle.

There's nothing more frustrating than waiting for a car to pass before entering a roundabout, only to see that car slip out before reaching you. I've seen so many lines of cars waiting to enter a circle that could have easily made their way in if only the car they were waiting for had signaled that they were exiting.

Why Do Drivers Refuse to Use Their Signals at Traffic Circles?

It's not asking much to put on your turning signal, so why won't anyone do it? Perhaps since no one else does it, people think they'll look like an overcautious driver by using their blinker in the circle. I'm here to tell you that's not the case. In fact, if you are one of the few people who use their blinker, I see you as a hero. Signaling before exiting a traffic circle is a kind gesture that lets me know you're looking out for your fellow human beings. You're also smart because you know that the circle will run more smoothly and traffic will be quicker if everyone signals their exit in a roundabout.

So come on, Hudson Valley. Let's get those blinkers going in the traffic circle so all of the hard work that was put into planning and building them doesn't go to waste by having cars sit there waiting to enter while rude drivers exit with no warning.

