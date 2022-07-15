Help Needed: Hudson Valley Woman Goes Missing In New York

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who went missing from the Hudson Valley.

Have You Seen Brittany Hendershot Of Orange County?

On Wednesday, the City of Port Jervis Police Department took to Facebook in hopes of finding a missing Orange County woman. The City of Port Jervis Police Department is trying to find 21-year-old Brittany Hendershot of Orange County.

"Missing Person's ALERT! If you have any information or think you may have seen Brittany Hendershot, contact the City of Port Jervis Police Department at 845-856-5101," the Port Jervis Police Department stated on Facebook.

Port Jervis, New York Police Search For Missing Orange County, New York Woman

Hendershot is about a month shy of turning 22 years old. She's described as being a 5'4" 125-pound white woman with a heart tattoo on her left wrist and a butterfly tattoo on her right ankle.

"Please share to help us find Brittany! #MissingPerson #Alert #PortJervisNY," the Port Jervis Police Department added on Facebook.

Woman Last Seen In Middletown, New York

Hendershot was last seen by her mother in Middletown, New York on June 23. She was last seen wearing a pink long sleeve shirt, black yoga pants and tan sneakers with pink lines on the side.

