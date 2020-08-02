Tornado Watch Issued for Half of New York State

Half of New York State including all of the Hudson Valley is under a Tornado Watch.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for

Albany, Chenango, Clinton, Columbia, Delaware Dutchess, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Greene Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Montgomery, Oneida, Orange, Otsego Putnam, Rensselaer, Rockland, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, St. Lawrence, Sullivan, Ulster, Warren, Washington, and Westchester counties.

The Tornado Watch is in effect for all the counties from 4 p.m. on Sunday until 10 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

In the Hudson Valley, Hudson Valley Weather believes the region could see thunderstorms, damaging wind and possibly a tornado.

"A few T-Storm cells are trying to develop over the Mid Hudson Valley, and pushing from SW to NE as they do. These pop-up shower and thunderstorm cells will continue to develop around the region randomly over the next few hours, and through sunset. Due to the high level of wind shear in the atmosphere, there is a concern for damaging wind gusts, and possibly enough rotation to generate an isolated tornado," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on Facebook.