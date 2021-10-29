Top US Guide Dog School in Hudson Valley, New York Needs Help
The "nation's leading guide dog school" which is located in the Hudson Valley wants your opinion on these Howlween puppies that are too cute to spook.
Hudson Valley residents have the ruff task of helping support the Westchester-based nonprofit, Guiding Eyes for the Blind, by helping decide which guide dog in-training wore their Halloween costume best.
Take look at the photos below: Warning: adorable puppy photos ahead!
A spokesperson for Guiding Eyes for the Blind told Hudson Valley Post:
Participants have until midnight on October 29 to vote for their favorite costumed puppy, and they have the option to add a donation to the nation's leading guide dog school as well, supporting the organization's mission of providing guide dogs to blind and visually-impaired people who require their services. The winner will be announced via email and on Guiding Eyes's social media on Halloween.
CLICK HERE to vote on your favorite.
Guiding Eyes for the Blind is based in Yorktown Heights. The nonprofit organization writes the following on Facebook:
Guiding Eyes for the Blind provides guide dogs to people with vision loss. We are passionate about connecting exceptional dogs with individuals for greater independence.
