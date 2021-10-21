Top 5 Reasons Why People in New York Refuse To Get COVID Vaccine

We've learned the top 5 reasons why many New Yorkers are refusing to get a COVID vaccine.

QuoteWizard by LendingTree reached out to Hudson Valley Post to reveal the findings of their study about COVID vaccines in New York.

"The number of coronavirus cases are falling and vaccine mandates are being put in place nationwide, but has that changed the way people feel about getting vaccinated? "Our team of analysts found the main reasons people in each state aren’t getting vaccinated. We also looked at how those reasons have changed over the last few months," QuoteWizard told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

Below are the top 5 reasons why Empire State residents say they haven't gotten a COVID vaccine:

"To find the main reasons why people aren’t getting vaccinated, we looked into Household Pulse Survey vaccine hesitancy data for all 50 states. The response percentage for each reason was relative to the total number of respondents for each state," QuoteWizard stated about its methodology.

On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed 86.2 percent of all New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one vaccine while 77.5 percent have completed their vaccine series. 73.1 percent of all eligible New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose.

"Many New Yorkers have been vaccinated for COVID-19 and are returning to normal life, but we can't get complacent," Governor Hochul said. "We have to get more New Yorkers vaccinated, end the pandemic and revitalize our economy. Lives still hang in the balance, and I'm urging everyone who hasn't gotten a shot yet to consider their friends, families and loved ones and use the vaccine to help end this pandemic for all of us."

