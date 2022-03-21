Top 3 Cat Cafes Near the Hudson Valley That are Worth Visiting

What happens when you put adoptable cats together with a café? My guess would be, a lot of cat lovers will show up regardless of how the food and drinks taste. For myself, I would love to grab a cup of tea and hang out with cats for hours. It truly sounds like paradise to me.

Did you know that cat cafes exist in and around the Hudson Valley?

I’m happy that more people are showing compassion for animals and doing what they can for them. In the digital age, we see more and more pictures of people and their pets.

I was shocked to learn all about the cat cafes that exist in our area. In these cafes, the adoptable cats have the chance to show off their charm, love, and playful ways to win the hearts of cat lovers who visit there. How could they not?

As an alternative to animal shelters, cat cafes allow visitors to see cats in a different setting.

This gives the cats an even better chance of being adopted out to a loving, fur-ever home. It would be hard for me to leave without adopting a few kitties.

Stop by these cat cafes to enjoy a fresh cup of coffee, relaxing lunch, and love from kitties waiting to be adopted.

Beans Cat Café

325 Main St, Beacon NY 12508

Located in one of my favorite little towns, Beans Cat Café has so much to offer to Beacon. As for the goodies, they are partnered with Newburgh Flour Shop for their local ingredients. On the menu, they have coffees, teas, lattes, and more. Their HEPA air filters keep the facility clean. There are two sides to this café, a spot to relax within the actual café and the cat side. The adoptable cats are from HVARS, Hudson Valley Animal Rescue and Sanctuary.

Find out more about HVARS here.

Click here to see who resides at their cat café.

Mew Haven Cat Cafe

904 Whalley Ave, New Haven CT 06515

They stand true to their inspiring mission, cats.coffee.community. Mew Haven Cat Café takes pride in being Connecticut's first cat café. They understand the bond between humans and cats and thought this would be a perfect opportunity to help adopt out wonderful kitties looking for a home. The cats on site come from Halfway Home Rescue. Their menu consists of teas, coffees, lattes, and food options as well.

Find out more about Halfway Home Rescue here.

Wondering how you can visit? Click here to find out more.

MeWow Cat Cafe

3617 Old Easton Rd, Doylestown PA 18902

This cat cafe welcomes the public to cuddle with their adoptable cats. For their menu, they offer desserts, coffee, and more. This seems like the most purr-fect blend. The cats come from Kitty Junction, Eliannie Animal Rescue, and Bucks County SPCA. So far, they have adopted out 317 cats to their loving-furever home and the number keeps climbing.

Take a look at the adoptable cats here.

Find out more about MeWow Cat Cafe here.

Now that you saw these cat cafes, will you be visiting?

If you don't have the time to stop in and visit the kitties, donations are always welcome.

Have you ever been to a cat cafe before? Let us know below.

