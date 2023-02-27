Timeline: First Major Snowstorm For Hudson Valley, New York City

Here are the latest snowfall predictions and the timeline for when you can expect snow to fall across the region.

It took until the final few days of February, but finally, winter will appear in the Hudson Valley. Winter Storm Warnings or advisories have been issued for the entire region. Below is the latest forecast and timeline.

Winter Storm Warning For Orange, Rockland, Putnam, and Westchester Counties; Winter Storm Advisory For Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, Suffolk, Nassau

Winter Storm Warnings For Ulster, Greene, Schoharie, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Fulton, Montgomery, Hamilton, Warren, and southern Herkimer Counties.

Winter Storm Warning For Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties

Timeline For Snow In Hudson Valley, New York City

Hudson Valley Weather believes snow will start falling in the region Monday evening from southwest to northeast between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. The storm should end between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Tuesday from southwest to northeast.

The National Weather Service New York believes snow will start to fall in Putnam, Rockland, and Westchester counties after 6 p.m. on Monday and start to dwindle around noon on Tuesday,

Snowfall rates as high as 1.5 inches per hour are expected this evening and into the early overnight hours for Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties, according to the National Weather Service Binghamton.

Snow will be heaviest between 9 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday for Duthchess, Ulster, Greene, Schoharie, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Fulton, Montgomery, Hamilton, Warren, and Herkimer counties.

Snowfall rates of 0.5 to 1 inch per hour are expected, the National Weather Service Albany reports.

Don't Drive In New York: 'Treacherous' Travel For Hudson Valley

Residents in the Hudson Valley and other parts of New York are told to stay off the roads as travel could be "treacherous" or "difficult."

