Thousands gathered in the Hudson Valley for a "Stop the Steal" rally in support of President Donald Trump.

Supporters from across New York, Pennslyavania, Connecticut and New Jearsy gathered in Westchester County on Sunday for a "Stop the Steal" rally supporting President Trump's claims of election fraud.

"Thousands of patriots showed up today to support our democracy! Stop the steal, stop the corruption, stop socialism! #maga #MagaRally #USA," Marko Kepi wrote on Facebook while sharing video from the rally.

Kepi is a Republican candidate for the 64th Assembly District representing East Shore of Staten Island and Bay Ridge Brooklyn, according to his social media. In June, President Trump awarded Kepi with a Gold medal, according to Kepi's Twitter.

"The President's Volunteer Service Award is a civil award bestowed by the President of the United States for recognition of outstanding volunteer contributions for community service to United States," Kepi tweeted.

Kepi says the "Stop the Steal" rally drew "thousands of patriots" who want to overturn a the election.

"Stop the Steal Rally in support of our President! Stop Socialism! Stop the liberals! MAGA RALLY!," Kepi wrote while sharing a second video from the rally.

President Donald Trump has yet to concede the election to Joe Biden. Monday morning he tweeted the election was rigged and still alleges widespread voter fraud. Nearly all of the lawsuits challenging election results have been tossed. Last week Attorney General William Barr announced his staff found no evidence to support claims of election fraud.