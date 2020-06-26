This Week’s Rock News: Cobain Guitar Auction Breaks Records

Welcome to the weekend. The first official week of summer is coming to an end, and the Mid Hudson Valley is inr phase three of reopening, which means this weekend you can dine inside of a restaurant if you choose to. And how is the rock and roll world doing?

The guitar that Kurt Cobain used during his MTV Unplugged Show went up for auction and brought in a ton of money. How much did it go for? We’ve got the details in this week’s rock news. Just click on the link below.

Also this week, Roger Waters announced a date for the physical release of his new concert film. We tell you when you can get your hands on it in this week’s rock news. If you’re a fan of the early, bluesy days of Fleetwood Mac, you’re definitely going to want to give this week’s rock news a listen. And we also have great news for Queen fans. It’s all in this week’s rock news below.

We do rock news for you every weekday morning at 6:45 on The Boris and Robyn Show, but if you miss it, check back here for the recap. Thanks for listening and be well.

