Courtney Love has written a new song called "Justice for Kurt" that apparently addresses the movement surrounding conspiracy theories about the death of her late husband, Nirvana bandleader Kurt Cobain.

But she's leaving it off her forthcoming album because it would "ruin" the record.

That's what the legendary rock dynamo and 58-year-old former Hole singer told Marc Maron on the comedian and actor's WTF podcast this week.

"We wrote a secret song that we can't put on [the album] 'cause it's only two minutes and 24 seconds, but it's a rock song," Love says on the Monday (Dec. 26) episode when asked if she's still making rock music.

"It's called 'Justice for Kurt,'" she explains before seemingly criticizing would-be listeners. "And it's great, but we're like, 'Okay, they're too stupid.' It would swallow the entire narrative. Rock does not stream."

"Justice for Kurt" is also the name of fan pages across social media — Instagram, Twitter and Facebook — that question the official account of Cobain's death.

Love continues of the song, "It's not worth it. It's 2:24, it's an earworm and a half. Okay, if I'm going to write a fucking song called 'Justice for Kurt,' it's going to be a fucking earworm. But I am not putting it on that record to ruin my record, right? Like, I do not need Kurt ruining more of my shit, okay? Thank you. Love you, but no."

She adds, "By the way, it's still percolating that I'm this, you know, psychopath that, you know, killed him."

Cobain died by suicide at age 27 in 1994. Nirvana released three influential albums before disbanding with his death. Hole released their breakthrough, Live Through This, in 1994. They followed it with Celebrity Skin (1998) and Nobody's Daughter (2010). Love now records as a solo artist.

Hear the interview below, where Love also discusses actor Brad Pitt's apparent attempts to make a film about Cobain. Skip to 20:00 to hear about "Justice for Kurt."

Love is finishing up her first record in more than a decade while she lives in London, perhaps permanently. Courtney fled LA because, as she tells Marc, she needed to get out of the 'overculture.' It's one of many realizations Courtney came upon in recent years, after a lifetime of ups and downs, peace and chaos, fame and infamy. Courtney takes Marc along for the journey as they sip tea in a London hotel.

Courtney Love on WTF With Marc Maron - Dec. 26, 2022

