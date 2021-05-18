Don't unintentionally cause an accident or hurt someone while mowing your lawn. We talk about this every year, but we still see it happening all across the Utica and Rome area.

You may think you're just mowing your lawn, but if you blow the clippings into the road, you're breaking the law. Yes, you could end up with a hefty fine, and if there's an accident because of your actions, and someone actually gets hurt, you could find yourself being sued.

Are the police out specifically looking for people doing this? Probably not, but you can rest assured if there is an accident, the homeowner will pay. Here is the NYS law we're referring to:

Article 33 - NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law Section 1219

Putting Glass or Other Injurious Substances on Highway Prohibited

1219. Putting glass or other injurious substances on highway prohibited.

(a) No person shall throw or deposit upon any highway any glass bottle, glass, nails, tacks, wire, cans, snow or any other substance likely to injure any person, animal, or vehicle upon such highway.

(b) Any person who drops, or permits to be dropped or thrown, upon any highway any destructive or injurious material or any material which interferes with the safe use of the highway shall immediately remove the same or cause it to be removed.

(c) Any person removing a wrecked or damaged vehicle from a highway shall remove any glass or other injurious substance dropped upon the highway from such vehicle.

William Mattar explains that debris, such as grass clippings appear on a roadway, they can come between the motorcycle's tire and the road, reducing traction and causing the driver to lose control of the motorcycle.

If a motorcyclist is unable to avoid the clippings by slowing down or switching lanes, it could lead to a motorcycle accident. [William Mattar]

This is the time of year when many police departments and sheriff's offices will issue reminders to homeowners. Here's one we found from last year.

So, remember to keep your clippings in your yard and make the roadways safer for everyone.

