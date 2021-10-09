This Looks Disgusting! Would You Ever Eat Something Like This?

I'm normally one of those people that is always up for a challenge when it comes to anything food-related, but I think I have met my match with this thing!

Let me start by saying this is not something that I have in my possession, my lady friend,(who's a teacher at a school in the Hudson Valley), sent me a picture of this thing today and asked me if I have ever seen anything like this? I replied with a, "NO!! What the heck is it?" It looks like something people would throw at each other back in medieval times to hurt each other...LOL!

She went on to tell me that one of her students brought it into class today for her to try it, and before she tried it, she wanted to see if I knew anything about it. I know nothing about the most intimidating thing that people actually eat.

Yes, this thing is edible and from what I know now, is super sweet, and once you crack it open, or peel it, it's similar to a grape inside.

CJ

After doing a little research I think these are called Rambutan, or Rambutan Tree Seeds, and according to Wikipedia they come from a tropical tree that is native to Southeast Asia. Back to my lady friend, she did tell me that after trying it, it was really sweet and something she thinks I would like. She also told me that she was going to have her class try and grow these over the next few weeks and months and if the growth goes well, she'll give me some of them to bring on the radio show for me and Jess to try out.

Have you ever tried these? What did you think?

