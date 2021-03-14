This Is The Absolute Worst Thing Anyone Could Do at a Wedding

Wedding season here in Buffalo and Western New York is almost upon us. The weather here is quite beautiful in the spring and summer, so it's a hidden gem area to hold a wedding reception.

My fiancee and I are getting married in Batavia next summer and it's going to be an outdoor wedding reception, which we cannot wait for!

We also considered getting married in Rochester or closer to Buffalo, such as South Buffalo (where we reside) but in the end, Batavia was the best compromise...since her family lives in the Rochester region, while mine is in Buffalo.

However, weddings usually mean a fair amount of people there; family, friends, co-workers, etc. It's hard to get control of "everything" on your wedding day, and one of the things I've learned from others when planning mine is to just be prepared for anything -- you're always going to have surprises that pop up.

But after talking to some people (including my own fiancee), there was one thing that kept coming up to NEVER do when attending someone else's wedding.

That would be deciding to propose on someone else's wedding day...

According to a recent survey done by Zola, 25 percent of 500 couples getting married said the worst thing anyone can do at a wedding is making a major announcement, such as an engagement or pregnancy. That was the number one answer for the "worst thing one can do at a wedding."

Other "no-no's" surveyed were complaining about the wedding, not RSVP'ing, getting drunk, and wearing white.

I think it makes all the sense in the world, to be honest. Someone's wedding is one of the greatest days of their entire life and it's probably best to not upstage their special day with your own huge announcement. It can wait an extra day.

What do you think?

