Wait....what? According to Fox News, there's a New Yorker who wants to marry their own adult offspring. They are suing the state to overturn laws barring the incestuous practice, calling it a matter of "individual autonomy."

Yup. It's true. Documents for the lawsuit don't identify the gender, ages, hometowns or the nature of their relationship. They are suing the state of New York for "an action that a large segment of society views as morally, socially and biologically repugnant," according to court papers.

Through the enduring bond of marriage, two persons, whatever relationship they might otherwise have with one another, can find a greater level of expression, intimacy and spirituality.

The filing shows that both parties are adults, biological parent and child, and are unable to procreate together. They are asking a judge to declare the laws unconstitutional and unenforceable in their case, which the lawsuit dubs "PAACNP" for "Parent and Adult Child Non-Procreationable" couples. One of the parties involved says it would "diminish their humanity" if they were unable to tie the knot with the kid they conceived.

Parent-and-adult-child couples for whom procreation is either virtually or literally impossible can aspire to the transcendent purposes of marriage and seek fulfillment in its highest meaning.

It's Illegal

Incest is a third-degree felony under New York law, punishable by up to four years behind bars, and incestuous marriages are considered void, with the spouses facing a fine and up to six months in jail.

Hey, ya love who ya love, I guess?