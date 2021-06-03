So you think you have met "The ONE". Congratulations. Now what do you need to do to get married, legally, in the State of New York? What are the few, but necessary things that you will need to make happen so that your marriage is legal?

Here are just a few things to keep in mind, other than the lifetime commitment things, you and your intended need to both be over the age of 17.

Well, you can get married at the age of 17, with parents permission and paperwork signed by a judge, otherwise you need to be over the age of 18. You also cannot marry a relative. Click here to get more in depth.

You will need to get a marriage license, which you can get at the town hall or town clerks office. This will cost you roughly $40. Also, make sure that you can prove to the town official who you are. You will need to bring things with you like, a birth certificate, or a drivers license, or even a passport. Call the town office before you head over there and ask which specific requirements they will need for your proof of identity.

Have you been married before and divorced? You will need to also bring your divorce decree with you, so the clerk can see it.

So you have the paper and want to just start promising, love, devotion, etc? Well, you can, but you have to wait at least 24-hours from the time you get the license until the time you say, "I do." Of course, you can wait longer, up to 60 days from the day after you got your license to get married. If you get the license from New York, you will need to get married in New York. If you decide to say, go to Connecticut and then use that NY license, that will not fly.

When it comes to the actual ceremony, there is not particular ceremony or words that have to be spoken, but you will need the officiant and at least one witness.

All that being said, the town clerk in your town or at the county courthouse will be able to give you all the information that you will need to properly complete the paperwork so you can be legally married. Best of luck to you both! Congratulations.

