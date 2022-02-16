This ‘Fairytale’ Hudson Valley Home Has Muppets, Grateful Dead Ties

You gotta see this Hudson Valley home that has ties to the Grateful Dead and Muppets.

The home is located at 107 Fishcreek Road in Saugerties, NY 12477.

"This fairytale tower house surrounds you with beauty. Its circular layout envelopes you in a light-filled embrace," the homes listing on Zillow states. You will want to be in the house all the time as it's ambience and attention to detail brings joy to each moment spent in this masterpiece!"

Built on a former rock quarry turned sculpture park, the home was designed and built by Muppets creator Jim Henson's "right-hand collaborator," John Kahn.

"Every detail was cut, joined and inlaid by Mr. Kahn himself," the listing states.

Khan was also a musician who collaborated with Jerry Garcia and The Grateful Dead, Only In Your State reports.

The home was first put on the market in the fall of 2020 for $750,000. It was put back on the market for $799,000 in August 2021. This week, on Friday, Feb. 11, the home was sold for $765,000, according to Zillow.

While the home is off the market we can all still marvel at this "fairytale" home with ties to the Mupppets and Grateful Dead. See more photos of the home below.

