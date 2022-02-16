Millions Of Beautiful Butterflies Heading From Mexico To New York
Empire State residents are in for a very beautiful sight.
Millions of Monarch butterflies are heading from Mexico to New York this spring, Only In Your State reports.
"Monarch butterflies are perhaps the most well-known and beloved butterflies in North America. A ubiquitous sight in gardens, prairies, and natural areas from coast to coast, their arrival in northern states and Canadian provinces is viewed by many as a welcome sign of the change in seasons from spring to summer," The Xerces Society writes about the Monarch butterflies.
Monarch butterflies are famous for their long-distance seasonal migration and spectacular winter gatherings in Mexico and California.
In late August, masses of monarch butterflies begin an epic migration stretching thousands of miles from the mountaintops of Central Mexico to areas across the United States and as far north as Canada, according to the New York State DEC.
The wings look like stained glass, with reddish-orange coloration and conspicuous black veins bordered in black and speckled with white dots. Males have thinner veins with a black dot on the inside of the hind wings; females have thicker veins and lack the dot.
Monarch butterflies are found in open meadows and fields that usually contain a variety of wildflowers including milkweed, coastal beaches with dunes, and man-made butterfly gardens.
The Best Places to See a Monarch Butterfly:
Albany Pine Bush Preserve, Albany County
Central Park, Manhattan, NY
Fire Island National Seashore, Suffolk County
Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, Albany County
Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, Tonawanda and Oak Orchard Wildlife Management Area, Orleans and Genessee Counties
Rogers Environmental Education Center, Chenango County