Think Your Kid Could Be a Star? Here’s What You Need to Know

The Hudson Valley has become a favorite location for filming movies and television shows. It seems as though there is a new casting call for Hudson Valley Residents a couple of times a week. And, according to Hudson Valley Casting, there are a lot of upcoming roles for kids in the next couple of months.

Do you have a kid that’s been bitten by the acting bug? Have you always considered yourself to be a stage mom or dad? There are a few things you should know before you get your child into the world of acting. You’ve got to take some steps to prepare according to Heidi Eklund-Pyle from Hudson Valley Casting.

First and foremost, your child will need a Child Performer Work Permit. This is required by the New York State Department of Labor. To get a 12 month permit you will need quite a few things. A trust account, birth certificate, social security number, doctor's note, parent ID, school approval, permit application, and at least two weeks to process. That means if you want to start getting your kid to auditions, you better get the permit well before the auditions. There is also a one time 15 day permit. You can learn more about Child Performer Work Permits and how to obtain them on the Hudson Valley Casting website.

Also know that it’s not all fun and games for the kids. On set school and a child welfare worker and/or tutor will be on set. For infants 2 weeks to 6 months, an RN must be on the set, which I think is comforting. Kids can only be on the set for 2 hours, and they only actually work for 20 minutes a day. There are different time limits for different ages. And you can’t just go spending the money that your actor child earns. They need a blocked trust or Coogan account, and 15% of their income goes straight into that account and can’t be touched until the child is 18.

And one of the most important things parents should know is they are going to need to be flexible. If your child is serious about acting, or if you are serious about getting your child into the business, prepare to be flexible.

So, if you think your child is a potential star, get that Child Performer Work Permit, and do it now. Remember, it takes at least 2 weeks to process. Be flexible. And be prepared for a few disappointments, too. Good luck, and I hope to see your kid in the movies.

World-Famous Celebrities Seen At Many Hudson Valley Businesses

11 Jaw Dropping Before and After Photos of Rachael Ray's Renovated Upstate New York Home Back in August of 2020, Rachael Ray shared devastating news that her home in Lake Luzerne had been destroyed. A year later, the home is newly renovated and absolutely gorgeous.