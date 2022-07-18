3 Things New Yorkers Can Do To Help Prevent Fires in Their Homes

Have you heard about someone losing their home or maybe even their lives because of a fire? Then you hear that the fire could possibly have been prevented? The fact that it potentially could have been prevented, is even sadder.

If there were just a few super simple things that you could do for your home, to help keep it safe in a fire, would you do them? Today? Maybe even this weekend? How soon could you get them done?

Get our free mobile app

How can you, as a homeowner, help prevent fires in your home?

rclassenlayouts rclassenlayouts loading...

One of the easiest things you can do and also fairly inexpensively is to get a smoke detector or fire alarm. They can start at prices as low as $15 and then continue up. Most that are sold now are good for 10 years, as the battery in them is sealed. Good news, you won't need to change the battery. Not so good news, in 10 years you have to go out and buy a whole new alarm. Part two of having a smoke detector is making sure that it actually works by testing it every few months.

What do you need to discuss with members of your family about the fire safety plan?

kckate16 kckate16 loading...

First, you need to have a family meeting and discuss a fire evacuation plan. Make sure that family members know that they need to gather at a pre-determined place outside the home to make sure everyone has evacuated. Decide who will call 9-1-1. Take a few minutes to actually go through the escape plan and practice it.

What do kids need to know about their family's fire safety plan?

Washingtonville Fire Dept via Facebook 11-4-21 Washingtonville Fire Dept via Facebook 11-4-21 loading...

Make sure that your kids know what the fire alarm (smoke detector) going off sounds like. Also, as a parent, you have to understand that there is a chance that the kids could sleep through that piercing sound. Lastly, practice the total family escape. Yes, it sounds hooky, but in a panicked situation, like having to evacuate one's house because of fire or smoke, the practice is super important to help everyone get out.

Here is what these homes looked like after they were ravaged by fire:

Shocking Photos Show Aftermath of 7 Fires That Destroyed Many Hudson Valley Homes Shocking photos show the aftermath of seven fires that displaced many Hudson Valley residents. Police are searching for the person responsible.

Fire Destroys A Car In Crossgates Parking Lot In Guilderland