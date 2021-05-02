These Are the Droids (Stamps) You’re Looking for Hudson Valley

Let us be one of the first to say to you, 'May the 4th be with you!" Are you a big Star Wars fan? Do you think that May the 4th should be a national holiday? Can you quote lines from "The New Hope?" while everyone just sort of stares at you thinking, "What is this person on?"

Trust me when I say, you are not alone. There are many people out there who do the same. The United States Postal Service is hoping that you might be interested in a new stamp that will be released, wait for it, May 4, 2021. Yep, on Star Wars Day.

The new stamps, which are a limited run, feature 10 droids that played a featured part in the movies. According to a press release those droids are:

G-11, R2-D2, K-2SO, D-O, L3-37, BB-8, a 2-1B surgical droid, a GNK (or Gonk) power droid, C-3P0 and C1-10P, otherwise known as Chopper.

Why is the USPS issuing this stamps at this time? It is the 50th anniversary of Lucasfilm the creators of the Star Wars franchise, plus:

These droids are a nod to the commitment of Lucasfilm and its parent company, Disney, to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) learning and the continued collaboration between the “Star Wars: Force for Change” philanthropic initiative and global pre-K-12 nonprofit organization FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology).

The stamps are available to pre-order now, but there will be a live online ceremony for the first-day of issue, May 4, 2021 at 11 AM, which can be seen on the USPS Facebook and Twitter. For more details about the stamp dedication ceremony, click here.

