‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Trailer: I Think We’re With Clones Now

Spinning out of the events of the recently-concluded Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: The Bad Batch continues the story of the title characters, a unique group of clone troopers now trying to find their way after the Clone Wars in a galaxy controlled by the new Empire.

The show was created by Dave Filoni, who also produced The Clone Wars and works on numerous Star Wars properties, including The Mandalorian. Being clones, all five of the title characters — Hunter, Echo, Crosshair, Tech, and Wrecker — are voiced by the same actor, Dee Bradley Baker. The show’s new trailer also confirms that Fennec Shand, Ming-Na Wen’s bounty hunter character from The Mandalorian, will appear on The Bad Batch. Wen’s voice can be heard briefly in the trailer. Expect these sorts of crossovers to only increase over time as Disney+ adds more and more Star Wars series to their lineup.

Here’s the new trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch:

Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch premieres on Disney+ on May 4 (be with you). The second episode debuts on May 7; new episodes follow weekly after that.

