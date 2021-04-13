Star Wars is popular with all ages, from fans who grew up with A New Hope to younger audiences whose first experience with the franchise was Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian. As it turns out, Star Wars’ classic appeal is also a hit with those of the canine variety.

In a viral TikTok posted last week, a Golden Retriever named Ellie gives the most incredible reaction to Darth Vader's entrance in 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope. She sits perfectly poised on her owner’s couch, watching the action with razor-sharp focus.

But when the menacing villain pushes his way down the corridor of the spacecraft, Ellie quickly maneuvers herself behind the couch. When her owner tilts the camera, we see Ellie poking her head out, enraptured by Darth Vader's presence on screen.

Watch the adorable clip below:

The video has already amassed millions of views and hundreds of thousands of likes. There’s something endearing and relatable about this dog’s childlike wonder and curiosity. She might find Darth Vader to be intimidating, but she can’t pull her eyes away. For some of us, this mirrors our own first experiences watching the Star Wars movies as kids.

Ellie’s precious reaction even gained the attention of a Star Wars legend. Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill retweeted the clip on Twitter, with the caption: “Smart dog. I only wish I'd thought of hiding behind the couch when I first met him.”

Gallery — Every Star Wars Movie Ranked From Worst to Best: