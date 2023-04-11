Nearly 30 New York restaurants have been honored for creating one of the best burgers in New York State. Was your favorite eatery honored?

New York State residents voted and these are the 29 best burgers made in New York State.

Now your help is needed in figuring out the Top 10, Final Four and the best burger made in New York State. Below are the nominees

29 Best Burgers Made In New York State

New York Beef Council New York Beef Council loading...

Chatham Brewery "Trowbridge Burger" Chatham NY

Rock Burger "716 Burger" Niagara Falls, NY

Illusive "The Bougee Burger" Rensselaer, NY

Brewers Union Cafe "Irish Hand Grenade" Brewerton, NY

The Blarney Stone "The Blarney Mac" Syracuse, NY

Angry Garlic "Hot Mess Burger" Baldwinsville, NY

Tap it Bar and Grill "Aftermath Burger" Scottsville, NY

Bear Creek "Bourbon Burger" Brewerton, NY

Ben's Fresh "Benny Burger" Port Jervis, NY

Butera's Craft Beer & Craft Pizza "The 1885 Burger" Hamburg, NY

Madison Bistro "The Cowboy Burger" Wampsville, NY

Talking Cursive Brewery Company "Pub Pretzel Burger" Syracuse, NY

Black Door Burger "The Blackdoor Burger" Long Beach, NY

New York Beef Council New York Beef Council loading...

Clinton Ale House "Sweet Onion Bacon Bourbon Jam Burger" Clinton, NY

Bulldog Bar and Grille "The Bulldog Burger" Bolivar, NY

R Diner "Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger" Central Square, NY

Rooster "The Rooster" Utica, NY

Kofta burger "The Kofta burger" Syracuse, NY

The Outpost "Byway Burger" Pond Eddy, NY

Craftsman Wood Grille & Tap House "Wood Grille 1/2 lb. Burger" Fayetteville, NY

Dirty Dave's "Dirty Dave's Cheeseburger" Scottsville, NY

Lifted Cup Cafe "The McBarney" Barneveld, NY

Pilot Light Pub "Pub Burger w/Mushrooms" Eden, NY

Holy Cow "Holy Burger" New York City

Bull & Bear "Beam Burger" Liverpool, NY

Piccolo Fazools Bistro "Bistro Burger" Brockport, NY

San Matteo "Bash Burger" NY, NY

Shenangans restaurant "1/2 lb. Burger" Warsaw, NY

Ale & Angus "Bacon grilled cheeseburger" Syracuse, NY

A burger created by Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis is once again among the nominated burgers.

Port Jervis, New York Restaurant In Running For New York States' Best Burger

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Burger Created In Hudson Valley Could Be 'Best' In New York State

Ben's Fresh Google loading...

"Calling all Ben’s Fresh fans !! WE NEED YOUR VOTE !!! https://bit.ly/BestNyBurger 🍔 The road to the final four cook off starts here with this first round of voting. Help us make the top 10 by giving us a vote !!! As always we appreciate your love & support !!!! Let’s bring this home for Port Jervis and the Hudson Valley," Ben's Fresh wrote on Facebook.

CLICK HERE to nominate your favorite burger.

23 Delicious New York State Burger Challenges Have you ever wanted to compete in a food eating challenge or competition? You should consider taking on one of these 23 burger challenges.

25 Must Try Hudson Valley Dining Experiences We compiled a list of 25 great dining experiences that you should try in the Hudson Valley!

Nearly 40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State