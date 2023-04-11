These Are The 29 Best Burgers Made In New York State

These Are The 29 Best Burgers Made In New York State

Nearly 30 New York restaurants have been honored for creating one of the best burgers in New York State. Was your favorite eatery honored?

New York State residents voted and these are the 29 best burgers made in New York State.

Now your help is needed in figuring out the Top 10, Final Four and the best burger made in New York State. Below are the nominees

29 Best Burgers Made In New York State

Chatham Brewery "Trowbridge Burger" Chatham NY

Rock Burger "716 Burger" Niagara Falls, NY

Illusive "The Bougee Burger" Rensselaer, NY

Brewers Union Cafe "Irish Hand Grenade" Brewerton, NY

The Blarney Stone "The Blarney Mac" Syracuse, NY

Angry Garlic "Hot Mess Burger" Baldwinsville, NY

Tap it Bar and Grill "Aftermath Burger" Scottsville, NY

Bear Creek "Bourbon Burger" Brewerton, NY

Ben's Fresh "Benny Burger" Port Jervis, NY

Butera's Craft Beer & Craft Pizza "The 1885 Burger" Hamburg, NY

Madison Bistro "The Cowboy Burger" Wampsville, NY

Talking Cursive Brewery Company "Pub Pretzel Burger" Syracuse, NY

Black Door Burger "The Blackdoor Burger" Long Beach, NY

Clinton Ale House "Sweet Onion Bacon Bourbon Jam Burger" Clinton, NY

Bulldog Bar and Grille "The Bulldog Burger" Bolivar, NY

R Diner "Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger" Central Square, NY

Rooster "The Rooster" Utica, NY

Kofta burger "The Kofta burger" Syracuse, NY

The Outpost "Byway Burger" Pond Eddy, NY

Craftsman Wood Grille & Tap House "Wood Grille 1/2 lb. Burger" Fayetteville, NY

Dirty Dave's "Dirty Dave's Cheeseburger" Scottsville, NY

Lifted Cup Cafe "The McBarney" Barneveld, NY

Pilot Light Pub "Pub Burger w/Mushrooms" Eden, NY

Holy Cow "Holy Burger" New York City

Bull & Bear "Beam Burger" Liverpool, NY

Piccolo Fazools Bistro "Bistro Burger" Brockport, NY

San Matteo "Bash Burger" NY, NY

Shenangans restaurant "1/2 lb. Burger" Warsaw, NY

Ale & Angus "Bacon grilled cheeseburger" Syracuse, NY

A burger created by Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis is once again among the nominated burgers.

Port Jervis, New York Restaurant In Running For New York States' Best Burger

Burger Created In Hudson Valley Could Be 'Best' In New York State

"Calling all Ben’s Fresh fans !! WE NEED YOUR VOTE !!! https://bit.ly/BestNyBurger 🍔 The road to the final four cook off starts here with this first round of voting. Help us make the top 10 by giving us a vote !!! As always we appreciate your love & support !!!! Let’s bring this home for Port Jervis and the Hudson Valley," Ben's Fresh wrote on Facebook.

CLICK HERE to nominate your favorite burger.

