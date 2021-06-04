The Jacob Javits Convention Center will once again welcome visitors to the New York International Auto Show, with the 2021 dates set for August 20th through August 29th. In an exciting announcement earlier this week, Governor Cuomo explained the Reimagined NY Auto Show will return with pre-pandemic attendance levels, with nearly 1,000 cars and trucks on display, and tickets will be available beginning June 30th.

With last year's show being cancelled due to COVID-19, this years event is sure to be a welcome sign of a return to annual traditions for many.

In his announcement regarding the return of the auto show, Governor Cuomo stated

The annual New York International Auto Show is not just one our most beloved summer traditions, it is a great economic engine for our state. Last year this widely popular event was cancelled due to the pandemic, but thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers in beating back COVID the show will return this year. We are excited to welcome back auto enthusiasts and industry professionals for this year's show with full, pre-pandemic attendance levels and a new exhibit focused on electric vehicles with five indoor tracks where attendees can go for a test drive.

As referenced by Cuomo, a big focus of this year's Reimagined New York International Auto Show will be to support New York State's top green energy priorities, so guests will see a lot of electric vehicles on site. In fact, nearly an entire floor of the Javits Center will be solely electric vehicles. Additionally, visitors will be able to get the first-hand experience of an all-electric vehicle with the five indoor controlled test tracks on site.

In a statement following Governor Cuomo's announcement, New York Auto Show President Mark Schienberg said

We are pleased to be standing with Governor Cuomo in announcing the return of a long-standing New York institution, the New York Auto Show. For 121 years New York City has been at the center of the great advances in the personal transportation industry. We look forward to returning in August, helping restart our economy, and giving buyers the help they need when making important purchasing decisions.

Though the event is being marketed as permitting pre-pandemic attendance levels, it will still operate in accordance with NY's COVID-19 health guidance. There will be touch-less advance ticketing, social distancing policies, and extensive cleaning protocols in place.



Economy wise, the show is expected to generate over $300 million to local and state economies, and supports 72,000 jobs and local retail new car and truck dealerships.

