The Local County Fairs Will Return to Hudson Valley For 2021

Things are totally looking up already for Summer 2021. How do we know this? The organizers of both the Columbia County and the Greene County Fair have said that "YES" both of the fairs will take place this year. This happy news comes as people are still saddened because of the 2020 cancellations that took place because of the pandemic.

When will the fairs be taking place and when can you get tickets? If you had tickets for last year, but did not use them, you can use them this year.

The dates of the fairs? The Columbia County Fair is scheduled to take place September 1-6, 2021. Ticket prices and additional information is not listed on their website at this time.

The Board of Directors of the Columbia County Agricultural Society is hopeful that it will be able to hold the 2021... Posted by Columbia County Fair on Sunday, March 21, 2021

The Greene County Youth Fair is scheduled to take place at the Angelo Canna Town Park, Cairo, NY July 22 through July 25, 2021. The cost of the Greene County Youth Fair? The admission and entertainment at this particular fair, historically has been free.

What did you miss most about not being able to attend one of the Hudson Valley County Fairs last year? Was it the performances? Maybe it was some of the tasty food that even caught the eye (and taste buds) of an editor of People Magazine?

What about the Dutchess County Fair? Their website is showing fair dates for 2021, August 24-29, but no additional info at this time.

What about the Ulster County Fair? Their website says the fair is a go! August 3-8, 2021 and that they are hoping to be able to reschedule their 2020 acts for this year. More details to follow.

What about the Orange County Fair? The Orange County Fair will be back and in full-force July 15 to August 1, 2021, according to their website.

So it looks like you and your family will have a chance to visit these great county fairs this summer in the Hudson Valley. For additional info, ticket prices and entertainment line-ups, visit their respective websites, or Facebook pages.

