The Legend of Buried Nazi Treasure in Liberty, NY

Who doesn't love a good buried treasure mystery? Now, throw in an adventurer and some Nazis and you basically have the Upstate New York version of Indiana Jones.

Have you heard about Otto Hillig and the legend of his buried Nazi treasure in Upstate New York? I'm not sure how much of it is true, but it's a fascinating story that should probably be made into a movie.

Otto Hillig came to America from Germany in 1892 and became a somewhat famous adventurer in the United States. He was a photographer and aviator. One day in 1942 german saboteurs hijacked Hillig's plane and forced him to fly two germans with a large sum of money to buy explosives. He killed the German spies and apparently buried their money somewhere in the Catskill Mountains. Upon his death, he left clues to where the treasure was hidden.

