The Hudson Valley’s Best Holiday Light Displays of 2022

The Hudson Valley is an incredibly festive and fun place to enjoy the holiday season. Each town in the area has its own special way of ringing in the season. From Christmas markets and drive-through light displays, there is always something fun and festive for the whole family to do during the holiday season in the Hudson Valley.

Leading up to this merry time of year, we asked the Hudson Valley to find their inner Clark Griswoldsand deck their halls. Nothing spreads that magical holiday cheer like driving through your community and seeing those beautiful, festive light displays.

Want in on the holiday fun too? Well, you're in the right place. We asked the residents of the Hudson Valley to send in pictures of their brilliant holiday light displays. Whether you opted for colored lights, blow-up decorations, or traditional wreaths and stars at your home, we wanted to see them all. And now, you can see them too!

Below are photos straight from our local community. Grab a warm cup of hot chocolate and curl up for a virtual tour of the Hudson Valley's brightest and best holiday light displays of 2022.