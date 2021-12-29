The Best John Madden Call Involved A Pigeon [VIDEO]

Legendary coach and NFL broadcaster, John Madden, has passed away at the age of 85. John Madden is by far one of the most admired, quoted and loved analysts that we have seen in our lifetime on a football broadcast. Not to mention, the video game series that has become wildly popular.

John Madden Through The Years

John Madden has a certain charisma that we loved to hear when we watched football. Whenever I hear his voice, I think back to the many Thanksgiving day games that he covered and it brings me back instantly to my childhood. But it was more than the "x's and o's" of the game that made us love John Madden. It was the likability factor that John Madden possessed. For example, who could forget the game in which a pigeon flew on the field in the middle of a play? At first, he and Pat Summerall had thought it was a shoe that fell off a player's foot! Nope. It was a pigeon and John Madden was brilliant with his witty analysis.

Our hearts are filled with sympathy for John's family and friends. I can only imagine what he must have been like in person when the cameras were off. Who could ever forget the fact that John Madden would travel by bus from city to city to cover games? A true sports icon who will be missed. A part of my childhood that came to life on the television as an added family member on Thanksgiving day. Rest in peace John!