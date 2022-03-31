Texas Teen Destroys Hudson Valley, New York Car ‘Just For Fun’

A Texas teenager told police he was just having "fun" when he caused "extensive damage" to a car parked at a popular Hudson Valley spot.

On Tuesday, March 29, the Saugerties Police Department arrested an 18-year-old man from San Antonio, Texas following a report of damaged cars in Ulster County

Tyler Battros was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, and third-degree criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.

18-year-old Tyler Battros was arrested following an investigation by police that began on Sunday, incidental to a report of a motor vehicle that had been damaged while parked at the Cantine Memorial Sports Complex in the Town of Saugerties.

The Cantine Memorial Sports Complex is located at 17 Pavilion Street in the Town of Saugerties.

Battros is accused of entering the sports complex around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday and “just for fun” smashing out the windshield of a 2020 Honda Civic.

He further caused what police say is "extensive damage" to the hood of the vehicle by jumping up and down on the vehicle’s windshield and hood, police say.

On Tuesday, during an interview with Battros, he admitted to damaging the vehicle, telling the investigating officer that he did it "just for fun," according to the Saugerties Police Department.

It's unclear why the 18-year-old from Texas was in Ulster County or why he decided to allegedly damage the car at the Cantine Memorial Sports Complex

Battros was processed at police headquarters and then released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Saugerties Justice Court to answer his charges.

