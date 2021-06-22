Temporary Closure of Road to Take Place This Week in Newburgh, NY

It seems that during the summer months there are more delays, construction and overall, traffic. However, I am thankful that summer solstice is here and the warmer weather has been good to us. I do not mind any of this due to fact that it mother nature has treated us great.

However, we all know how irritating it can be to be stuck in traffic or near construction sites. I have noticed my commute becoming longer at this time, but I found a simple solution.

I have been learning to slow down. As in slowing down I mean, taking the back road, enjoying the breeze from outside, enjoying the sites and embracing all of summers beauty in the Hudson Valley. Try this at least once a week and see how it changes your outlook and day.

As of Tuesday, June 22, 2021, a road will temporarily be closed in the Hudson Valley. This will take place until Friday, June 25, 2021. The hours of this will occur from 7:30am to 4:00 pm during this time.

Located in Orange County, the City of Newburgh will have the closing. There will be a portion of Colden Street that will temporarily shut down. The traffic surrounding Second Street and Broadway in Newburgh will not be able to access Colden Street.

This is taking place due to the work that will occur under Colden Street’s roadway. Try to avoid travel near or around this street to avoid any delays and safety matters.

To find additional details, visit the City of Newburgh’s website here.

Are you aware of any road closings or delays in the Hudson Valley? We would love to hear from you.