Teens Accused of Shooting Person in Head in Dutchess County

A pair of 18-year-olds allegedly robbed and shot a victim in the head in Wappinger Falls.

On Sunday, New York State Police announced the arrest of two 18-year-olds for robbery in the 1st degree, a class B felony.

On August 25, State Police were contacted by Vassar Hospital regarding a gunshot victim in the emergency department. The investigation, with the assistance from the Troop K Major Crimes Unit and the Violent Gang and Narcotics Team, determined the unnamed victim was robbed and shot in the head in the area of West Main Street in Wappinger Fall by two 18-year-olds, police say.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make full recovery, according to New York State Police. The teens are accused of stealing less than $100 from the victim.

Both unnamed teens were remanded to Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $40,000 secured bond or $80,000 unsecured bond.