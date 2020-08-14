Teen Fired Shots at Car in Poughkeepsie, Police Say

A 16-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly firing shots at a passing car in Poughkeepsie on Friday, August 7, police said.

Poughkeepsie police were dispatched to the area of 29 North Hamilton Street just after 11:30 a.m. that day for a report of gunshots fired. An investigation revealed no vehicle was struck by any bullets and no one was injured, police said.

Shortly after arriving on scene, police located and arrested a 16-year-old male for firing at the vehicle. Another 15-year-old male who was with the alleged gunman was also arrested for having an active juvenile delinquent violation of probation from the Dutchess County Family Court. Both teens were taken to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department Juvenile Bureau for further investigation.

The shooting suspect was charged as an adolescent offender for committing attempted assault in the second degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. The Regional Underwater Search and Recovery Team of Dutchess County searched a creek near the incident for any weapons discarded during the shooting but results were negative.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department at 845-451-4000 or the tip line at 845-451-7577.