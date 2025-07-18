Police say they continue to investigate a crash that tragically took the life of a teen passenger in New York state. The crash occurred the afternoon of July 15, and involved an all-terrain vehicle, according to a report from law enforcement.

All-terrain vehicles, or four-wheelers, are a popular vehicle that travels on low-pressure tires, and is designed to handle a wider variety of terrain than most other vehicles. ATVs are often ridden by residents across New York state for recreational use.

Teenager in New York State Dies In ATV Crash

New York State Police said in a press release that on July 15, at approximately 5:14 PM., troopers responded to an area on County Road 94 in the town of Fremont for a report of an ATV accident.

Troopers say that a preliminary investigation determined that a 15-year-old driving an ATV, along with one passenger, was riding through a field when the driver attempted to make a righthand turn causing the ATV to flip over.

During the investigation, it was determined that both occupants were ejected from the ATV, and it came to a rest on top of the passenger. Unfortunately, police say the passenger succumbed to their injuries and was declared deceased at the scene.

The driver of the ATV was transported to Garnet Health for minor injuries. New York State Police say that the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

New York State Police report that they have identified the victim as 15-year-old Alice R. Ferber of Hankins, New York.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, New York state has seen 433 fatal ATV wrecks from 1982 to 2012. With those numbers provided by the Pulaski Kherkher Law Firm, this gives New York the eighth position among U.S. states that have the most fatal crashes