Teacher at 100-Year-Old New York School Sent Naked Videos To Teen: DA
A Hudson Valley teacher from a prestigious school is accused of sending sexual videos to a child.
On Monday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced a now-former teacher was arraigned for disseminating indecent material.
Mariela Barajas, 22, is accused of disseminating indecent material to a 15-year-old.
Barajas taught at Salesian High School. Salesian High School is a private high school for boys in New Rochelle, New York.
The school was established in 1920.
"We are an all-boys Catholic school located in New Rochelle, New York that is rooted in the principles and teaching of St. John Bosco. Our 100-year tradition is based on reason, religion, kindness and the presence of educators among students," the school states on its website.
Barajas of Mount Vernon was charged on Monday in Mount Vernon City Court with disseminating indecent material to minors in the First Degree, a felony.
The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office made the arrest following an investigation, with assistance from the Mount Vernon Police Department and New Rochelle Police Department.
While employed at the New Rochelle school, in December 2021 and January 2022, Barajas allegledy engaged in a series of sexually explicit conversations with the male victim on Instagram and Snapchat.
During the conversations, the teacher sent the victim naked videos of herself engaged in sexual acts, officials say.
Barajas is scheduled to appear again in Mount Vernon City Court on February 14, 2022.
