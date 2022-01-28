Threat: Two WCSD Schools Closed Friday After Concerning Note

Wappingers Central School District Investigation Update:

Shortly after 1pm on Friday January 28th, Dr. Bonk sent a message to the Wappingers Central School District community indicating that the district worked directly with the East Fishkill Police Department since the note was found yesterday afternoon on the bus. The individual(s) who participated in the act have been identified and the police investigation is now closed.

Both Fishkill Plains Elementary and John Jay High School have been deemed safe following the investigation, and will operate on a normal school schedule on Monday January 31st.

Dr. Bonk explained that the note was found on one of the WCSD's afternoon busses and implied the intent to do harm to others on that specific bus. His message assured community members that the district takes any potential threats very seriously, and that they will pursue all appropriate measures in accordance with the District Code of Conduct.

In closing, Dr. Bonk commended the bus driver involved, Transportation Department, Building and District Administrators and the EFPD for their assistance with the investigation.

Note Found on WCSD Bus Prompts Closing of Two District Schools

In a message shared late Thursday, January 27th from the Wappingers Central School District Superintendent of Schools, it was announced that two schools in the district would be closed today. Friday, January 28th, out of precaution.

Dr. Dwight Bonk, in his message, shared that both John Jay High School and Fishkill Plains Elementary School would be closed on Friday, January 28th in order to complete an investigation.

I am sending this correspondence to make the entire community aware of a concerning note that was found this evening on a school bus that threatened to harm other students. The note was found on a bus that provides transportation to both John Jay High School and Fishkill Plains Elementary School.

The announcement went on to indicate that both schools would be closed today, the 28th, in order to ensure a completed thorough investigation. Dr. Bonk indicated that the district would work collaboratively with the East Fishkill Police Department in order to ensure that both the elementary and high school buildings that the threat posed danger to, as well as the staff and students of those schools, are safe.

The superintendent closed by saying that an update would be shared with the entire school community once the investigation was completed.

The announcement pops up as an 'important message' if you log into the main Wappingers Central School District's website, and can be found by clicking here. It was also sent out to WCSD community members as an email and has been circulating on several community-based social media groups since it went out last night around 9:35 pm.

The announcement of the Fishkill Plains and John Jay closure comes just over a week after Roy C. Ketcham, also part of the Wappingers Central School District, implemented a hold-in-place and an eventual early dismissal after threats were circulating regarding potential harm at the school.

