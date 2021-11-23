Target Has No Plans To Ever Open a New York Store on Thanksgiving

A very popular department store is giving its staff Thanksgiving off.

Target told its workers the store will no longer be open on Thanksgiving.

Last year, Target closed its store on Thanksgiving due to the pandemic. After some consideration, Target announced all stores will be closed this Thanksgiving.

Not only that, but Target is the first major retailer to announce Target stores across the country will be closed each Thanksgiving, calling the move a "new standard" for the company.

“What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard — one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests’ holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours,” Target CEO Brian Cornell wrote in a note to employees, obtained by the AP. “You don’t have to wonder whether this is the last Thanksgiving you’ll spend with family and friends for a while because Thanksgiving store hours are one thing we won’t ‘get back to’ when the pandemic finally subsides.”

Kohl's and Walmart also announced they won't be open on Thanksgiving in 2021, though neither company would comment on future years.

Below is our list of stores that will be open or closed this Thanksgiving.

