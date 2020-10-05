Suspected Bomb At Connecticut Park Was Really Geocache Container

Just a little misunderstanding here. Officials say an object suspected to be a pipe bomb at a Connecticut turned out to really be a geocache. NBC says the Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden, CT was closed Saturday afternoon due to the investigation. Hamden police say the device was found on a ledge, away from the trails.

Police say the device actually looked like a pipe bomb, so you can never be too certain. The device was removed by the Connecticut state police bomb squad and Hamden firefighters. There is no danger to the public, according to police.

Wikipedia says that geocaching is an outdoor recreational activity, in which participants use a GPS receiver or mobile device to hide and seek containers, called "geocaches" or "caches", These containers are spread out to specific locations marked by coordinates all over the world. It has become a popular game has hikers and other outdoors types will log their finds, as they search for as many containers they can. It was kind of like an old school scavenger hunt, before the days of smartphones.

Geocaching has drawn some public scrutiny before however, as some in law enforcement have mistaken geocachers for acting suspiciously in public. Some have even gone so far as to consider it littering. This is also not the first time a cache has been mistaken for either a bomb or drugs. Geocaching is legal in all fifty states, though there are a number of differing rules across the country for placement of caches.