Tragedy has struck a small town in upstate New York. Officials say that a structure fire in New York state had lead to the deaths of two individuals.

New York State Police report that the fire occurred early morning October 14, as firefighters on the scene discovered two deceased people inside the burning building.

Officials say that a third person remains in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation by the New York State Police and the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control, according to a press release.

Structure Fire in New York State Leads To Fatalities

New York State Police said in a press release that on October 14, at approximately 5:50 AM., troopers responded to a report of a fully engulfed structure fire in the town of Clifton, in St. Lawrence County, with reports of possible entrapment.

See Also: Police Arrest New York State Man Who Allegedly Set Car On Fire

Local fire departments arrived on scene and worked to extinguish the fire, says the report. Once inside the residence, the New York State Fire Investigator, along with firefighters, says that they discovered two deceased individuals.

A third occupant, identified as a 57-year-old women from Oswegatchie, was able to escape the residence, though police say she sustained severe burns. She was later transferred to Upstate University Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Deceased Identified

New York State Police say that an autopsy was performed, and the deceased have been identified as 60-year-old James W. Carlisle of Newton Falls, and 36-year-old Michael J. Carlisle, also of Newton Falls.

The cause of death was inhalation of products of combustion, and the manner of death was ruled accidental, rules police.

State Police report that they spoke with the New York Fire Investigator, who was at the scene, and determined that the fire was accidental and showed no signs of suspicious activity.