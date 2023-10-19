Stewart’s Limited-Time Holiday Drink Already Flying Off Shelves

Run, run as fast as you can to catch the brand-new holiday beverage that's already flying off of shelves.

Although Halloween is still a couple of weeks away, the holidays have already arrived at Stewart's Shops in the form of a limited-time drink. And if shelves at Hudson Valley locations are any indication, it's already a smash hit.

Stewart's Shops is known for its unique beverages. Anyone who's shopped at the New York-based convenience store has probably done a double take at the bottle of Vichy. The salty seltzer water is said to be a great cure for an upset stomach or a great prank to play on a friend.

Then there's Peanut Butter Chocolate Milk. Think of it as a Reece's in a glass. The flavored milk was initially launched as a limited-edition drink, but I'm still seeing it in stores two years after its release.

New Holiday Beverage Unveiled

This week, Stewart's has revealed a brand-new limited edition drink that's a play on one of their most popular refreshers. Where else but Stewart's can you get eggnog year-round? Well, probably nowhere. The traditional holiday treat has been a staple at Stewart's Shops for as long as I can remember.

Now, Stewart's has introduced a new flavor of eggnog that has already proven to be extremely popular. Say hello to Gingerbread Eggnog.

The twist on the classic eggnog brings the traditional flavors of ginger, cloves, nutmeg, and cinnamon to Stewart's premium eggnog.

How Does it Taste?

I picked up a 16oz refresher of the Gingerbread Eggnog and honestly wasn't expecting much. I mean, how could they improve on the OG eggnog? After planning to take one sip for research purposes, I was surprised to find myself going back for more... and more.

This stuff is no joke. It's the perfect combination of creamy and sweet with just enough gingerbread flavor to make you realize that this is a holiday drink. I understand why it's already flying off shelves.

Some customers say they use it as a coffee creamer while others are just downing it right from the bottle. Whatever way you decide to try the new Gingerbread Eggnog, you better act quickly. This brand-new drink won't be around forever, so make sure to grab some before the holidays have come and gone.

