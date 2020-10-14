Watch Stevie Nicks’ ‘Dreams’ TikTok Video

Now Stevie Nicks has put her own spin on the "Dreams" video that has taken over social media platform TikTok.

Today, Nicks uploaded a clip of her, seated at her piano, singing along with herself on Fleetwood Mac's 1977 hit as she laces up a pair of roller skates. At her feet is a record player spinning the LP and a bottle of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry. Unlike her bandmate Mick Fleetwood, who made his own clip last week, she neither moves nor drinks the juice.

"Afternoon vibe. Lace ’em up! #Dreams," she wrote. You can see it below.

Last month, a video of a man named Nathan Apodaca skateboarding and lip-syncing to the track went viral, with Fleetwood Mac even promoting it by tweeting it out with "We love this!" It's since inspired many people to try it themselves.

Yesterday, Nicks released a video to her new single "Show Them the Way." Directed by Cameron Crowe, the clip features photographs of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.; the Kennedy family; Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama; Ruth Bader Ginsburg and recent Black Lives Matter protests.

The song, which includes drumming by Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters and guitar work by Dave Stewart of Eurythmics, started as a poem called "The Kennedys." She wrote it in 2008 after a dream in which she was singing at a political benefit.

"I sent this poem off to Senator [Ted] Kennedy when I heard he was ill," she wrote. "I wanted him to have it. People have asked me, 'What is this dream about?' My answer has always been, 'Something about Barack Obama made me feel the hope and love I felt from the Kennedys and from Dr. King.' My subconscious mind created this amazing dream. The dream hands the torch to Mr. Obama. 'Do not forget what we were fighting for!' I believe he will not forget."