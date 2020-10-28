Spend Halloween in the Catskills

Halloween is just days away, and this year it falls on the weekend which makes it extra special. Sure, the coronavirus pandemic has made it a different kind of Halloween than in years past, but there are still plenty of safe ways to have fun with the family. Like a day or even a weekend trip to the Ashokan Center in the beautiful Catskill Mountains.

The Ashokan Center on Beaverkill Road in Olivebridge is hosting their Halloween at Ashokan 2020 celebration this Saturday, Oct. 31, from 10AM - 2PM. Featuring an all-ages costume parade with prizes, live music by Jay Unger and Molly Mason and Friends, miles of easy and safe hiking, and yummy food including vegan and gluten free options.

Weekend lodging is also available at the Ashokan Center. Lodging guests are invited to enjoy the Halloween at Ashokan 2020 celebration plus a seasonal, fall themed dinner, and a morning guided hike. Relax in their sanitized private rooms, with all meals served in a socially distanced dining hall. You can reserve lodging at the Ashokan Center website.

The Ashokan Center follows covid guidelines, so please practice social distancing and wear face coverings when near others. Please bring your own blanket, lawn chairs, and it’s all outdoors, so make sure you dress appropriately for the weather. The rain date will be Sunday, Nov. 1.

Halloween at Ashokan is only $15 for adults 18 and up, $7.50 for kids 5 - 17, and kids under 5 are free. Admission includes all activities and lunch. For more information visit the event facebook page or the Ashokan Center website.